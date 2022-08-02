English Conversation Club – Summer Edition

Local News National
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on English Conversation Club – Summer Edition

Today at 5:00 p.m. in the library.

 

Date: Tuesday (2nd August) 5:00 p.m.

Venue: American Corner Debrecen (19/D Bem square)

Program: English Conversation Club – Summer Edition – Positive Tuesday 

 

The English Conversation Club also continues in June and July – but in a less formal way. They will usually keep the general Tuesday 5 to 7 p.m. time frame, but reserve the right to change it sometimes to allow for events outside the library, such as hikes, picnics, sightseeing walks, etc.

 

More information: Facebook event

Related Posts

Meteor shower watching nights are held at Hortobágy

Bácsi Éva

Public transport in Debrecen is more expensive, but the cheaper DKV tickets are still valid for quite some time

Bácsi Éva

You can count on military vehicles on the roads of Hajdú-Bihar county

Bácsi Éva

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *