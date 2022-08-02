Today at 5:00 p.m. in the library.

Date: Tuesday (2nd August) 5:00 p.m.

Venue: American Corner Debrecen (19/D Bem square)

Program: English Conversation Club – Summer Edition – Positive Tuesday

The English Conversation Club also continues in June and July – but in a less formal way. They will usually keep the general Tuesday 5 to 7 p.m. time frame, but reserve the right to change it sometimes to allow for events outside the library, such as hikes, picnics, sightseeing walks, etc.

More information: Facebook event