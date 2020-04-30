Hungary to Ease Restrictions Outside Budapest

Current restrictions on movement will remain in effect in Budapest and its surrounding areas but will be replaced by new measures in places with fewer infections, Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has said.

Hungary is set to enter the next phase of protective measures against the novel coronavirus epidemic, the prime minister said on Facebook. “We can try to restart life in Hungary but we must take a gradual approach and follow a strict schedule,” Orbán said after a cabinet meeting. Because Budapest and its surrounding areas have the highest number of infections, the restrictions on movement will remain in effect in those places, while in the rest of the country the current curfew restrictions will be replaced by other protective measures, Orbán said.

Shops will be allowed to reopen without time limits and restaurants and cafés can reopen their outdoor sections, he said. Beaches will also be allowed to reopen. However, people will be required to keep a distance of 1.5 metres from others and wear masks or cover their faces in shops and on public transport, the prime minister said.

The details of the new restrictions will be revealed on Thursday, he said, adding that the status of the new restrictions will be reviewed every two weeks.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay