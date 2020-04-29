Six Hungarian Universities Ranked on THE Impact Rankings

Six Hungarian universities have achieved a ranking on the Times Higher Education Impact Rankings (THE Impact Rankings), a state secretary of the innovation and technology ministry said.

THE ranks the impact of 766 universities of 85 countries based on the United Nations’ 17 Sustainable Development Goals and compiles an overall list, József Bódis noted.

Budapest’s Semmelweiss University and the Szeged University have featured on the list in previous years, while the University of Debrecen, Budapest’s Eötvös Loránd University, the University of Pécs and the Széchenyi University in Győr have been included for the first time, Bódis said.

The list, which only issues placement ranges but not exact rankings above the 100th post, has put the Szeged University into the 101-200 range, the Debrecen University at 201-300, Pécs University at 301-400, and Eötvös and Semmelweiss Universities in the 401-600 range. The Széchenyi University was listed in the 601+ range, Bódis said, adding that the Győr institution, which had received 20 billion forints (EUR 56.3m) funding from the government and the local authority over the past ten years, has also achieved a 101-200 ranking in the “Decent work and economic development” category.

Hungarian universities’ performance and the competitiveness of their degrees have improved greatly over the past ten years, Bódis said.

MTI