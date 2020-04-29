Wizz Air to Restart 16 Flights from Budapest in May

Budapest-based low-cost airline Wizz Air is restarting 16 flights from Budapest early in May, while flights from Debrecen, eastern Hungary, are expected to resume in June, the airportal.hu website said.

 

Flights will be resumed from Budapest to Athens, Barcelona, Berlin, Birmingham, Bazel, Dortmund, Eindhoven, Gothenburg, London-Gatwick, London-Luton, Liverpool, Madrid, Podgorica, Sarajevo, Stockholm, and Targu Mures, the website said.
The airline is calling on passengers to observe social distancing and complete as many tasks as possible online to minimise personal interaction and queues at airports, the website said.

 

Photo: Károly Árvai/kormany.hu

