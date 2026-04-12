Viktor Orbán’s defeat: the Tisza Party’s two-thirds victory in Hungary brought a historic turn

According to emerging election results reported at around 50% vote count, the opposition Tisza Party has surpassed the two-thirds parliamentary threshold, signaling a decisive victory in Hungary’s national elections and marking a dramatic political shift in the country.

The result, if confirmed, indicates a constitutional majority for the Tisza Party, with early projections suggesting a clear and overwhelming mandate from voters.

In a post shared on social media, Magyar Péter announced that he had received a phone call from outgoing Prime Minister Orbán Viktor, who personally congratulated him on the electoral win.

“The Prime Minister just called to congratulate us on our victory.”

– Magyar Péter stated.

Orbán Viktor acknowledges defeat

Speaking at the Bálna cultural venue in Budapest, Orbán Viktor addressed supporters of the Fidesz–KDNP alliance after the results became increasingly clear. The atmosphere was emotional, with supporters reacting with prolonged applause before his speech.

He described the outcome as “painful but clear,” acknowledging that his party would not continue to hold governing authority. He extended congratulations to the winning party and thanked voters who supported Fidesz–KDNP, including Hungarian voters abroad.

“We do not yet fully know what this result will mean, but it is clear that governing responsibility has not been given to us,” Orbán said, adding that his political movement would continue its work from the opposition.

Despite the loss, he emphasized resilience:

“We do not give up. Never, never, never give up.”

He also stressed that the party would continue to represent its approximately 2.5 million supporters and remain active in Hungarian public life.

A turning point in Hungarian politics

If confirmed, the result would represent one of the most significant political transformations in modern Hungarian history, ending the long-standing governing dominance of Fidesz and ushering in a new parliamentary majority led by the Tisza Party.

The election outcome is still being finalized, but early counts already suggest a decisive shift in voter sentiment and a new political era ahead for Hungary.