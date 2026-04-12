Record voter turnout in Hungary breaks all-time high before polls close – 2026 Parliamentary Elections

Hungary’s parliamentary election has seen record-breaking voter participation, with turnout reaching 74.23% by 5:00 PM, according to data from the National Election Office (NVI). This corresponds to 5,587,935 ballots cast, marking the highest level of participation in the country’s post-communist electoral history.

The figure already surpasses the previous all-time turnout record of 73.5% from the 2002 election, and it was achieved two hours before polling stations closed at 7:00 PM, meaning the final rate is expected to increase further.

Earlier in the afternoon, turnout stood at 54.14% at 3:00 PM, already a record at that stage of the day, showing a sharp rise in voter activity in the final hours of voting.

Strong regional differences in turnout

At 5:00 PM, turnout varied significantly across Hungary’s regions.

The highest participation was recorded in Győr-Moson-Sopron County (78.19%), followed closely by Pest County (77.58%), Vas County (77.66%), and Budapest (77.18%).

The lowest turnout was reported in Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén County (68.13%), along with Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg (68.91%) and Nógrád (70.34%).

Nationwide engagement

Other counties showed solid participation levels as well, generally ranging between 70% and 76%, including Hajdú-Bihar (71.22%), Bács-Kiskun (72.29%), Baranya (72.15%), and Csongrád-Csanád (74.19%).

Context for foreign residents

The data highlights unusually high political engagement across the country, with turnout already exceeding historical records well before the end of voting. Final official figures are expected after polls close, when late-afternoon and evening voting results are included.

This level of participation suggests a highly mobilized electorate and a closely watched election day across Hungary.