Man attacked and robbed while resting on a bench in Debrecen

Two men have been taken into criminal custody by police in Debrecen, according to police.hu.

The victim had stopped to rest on a bench after shopping on the morning of April 8 in Debrecen. He placed his shopping bag next to him, but soon noticed that someone had picked it up. Two men were involved, and although they did not look back, he began following them. He caught up with them near Tímár Street and demanded his belongings back. One of the men, who was carrying the bag, stepped toward him and knocked him to the ground with a punch. Meanwhile, the other searched his pockets, took his mobile phone and wallet, and then they left the scene.

The victim went to a nearby hospitality venue to ask for help, and staff there called the police. Officers arrested and detained the suspects later that same afternoon. The 42-year-old man who assaulted the victim is facing robbery charges, while his 57-year-old accomplice is suspected of theft. After their questioning as suspects, investigators took both men into custody and initiated proceedings for their arrest.