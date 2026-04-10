Temporary traffic restrictions and public transport changes in Debrecen on April 11

On Saturday, April 11, between 15:00 and 00:00, University Square, the section of University Avenue between Nagy Lajos Király Square and University Square, and the section of Dóczy József Street between Martonfalvi Street and University Square will be closed. During the closure, the operation of tram line 1 and bus lines 10, 10Y, 12, 13, 22, 23, and 24 will change.

Tram 1

Tram 1 will operate between Nagyállomás and Clinical Center – Nagyerdei Campus, and back. Service between Clinical Center – Nagyerdei Campus and Medgyessy Promenade will be suspended.

Missed stops: University, Medgyessy Promenade.

Bus lines 10, 10Y, 13

These buses will run on a diverted route in both directions via University Avenue – Füredi Road – Nádor Street – Thomas Mann Street – Mikszáth Kálmán Street – Békessy Béla Street – Móricz Zsigmond Road – Pallagi Road – Pallagi Road roundabout – Pallagi Road.

The following departures will still run on their original routes:

10 from Nagyállomás at 14:20 and from Rugó Street at 14:30

13 from Segner Square at 13:15 and from Pallag at 14:00

Missed stops: University Avenue (towards University Square), Nagy Lajos Király Square, University Square, University, Clinical Center – Nagyerdei Campus.

Bus 12

The route will be diverted via Thomas Mann Street – Mikszáth Kálmán Street – Békessy Béla Street – Móricz Zsigmond Road – Pallagi Road – Pallagi Road roundabout – and back the same way.

The 14:16 departure from Vincellér Street will still run on the original route.

Missed stops: Bolyai Street, University, Clinical Center – Nagyerdei Campus, University Sports Ground, Dóczy József Street.

Bus 22

The bus will run via Kartács Street – Móricz Zsigmond Road – Pallagi Road – Nagyerdei Boulevard.

The 14:25 departure from Vincellér Street will still run on the original route.

Missed stops: University Sports Ground, Dóczy József Street, University, Clinical Center – Nagyerdei Campus.

Bus 23

The service will operate in both directions via Doberdó Street – Kartács Street – Békessy Béla Street – Mikszáth Kálmán Street – Thomas Mann Street.

The 14:05 departure from Doberdó Street will still run on the original route.

Missed stops: University Sports Ground, Dóczy József Street, Bolyai Street.

Bus 24

The bus will run via Nagyerdei Boulevard – Pallagi Road – Móricz Zsigmond Road – Kartács Street.

The 14:00 departure from Vincellér Street will still run on the original route.

Missed stops: Clinical Center – Nagyerdei Campus, Dóczy József Street.

All buses will stop at designated stops along the diversion routes.