The University of Debrecen plans to build an 11,000-square-meter student residence on the Böszörményi Road Campus

The University of Debrecen is set to construct a new student residence exceeding 11,000 square meters on its Böszörményi Road campus.

The multifunctional complex, designed to accommodate 320 students, represents the first step in the university’s medium- and long-term strategy to support housing for both students and faculty. Over the coming years, depending on available funding, the university also plans to fully renovate the Sport College and build a new student hotel on the Kassai Road campus.

“The future of a university is determined not only in lecture halls and laboratories but also where students live, study, and build communities. As the university grows, new housing options are needed,” said György Kossa at a press conference on Wednesday. “That is why we decided on the Böszörményi Road development, which is just the first step. Our medium-term strategy aims to create approximately 1,500–1,600 new student housing spaces in Debrecen over the next few years.”

According to Zoltán Bács, Chancellor of the university, the ambitious development plan is a cornerstone for the next 100 years of the institution and the future of Debrecen. “The university can only thrive and grow if it improves and expands the quality of its services. This model allows us to independently make decisions about our development and future. Thirty-six years after the regime change, we must also change our mindset: the guiding principle is capital return, sustainability, and building for the future, not exhausting it.”

The comprehensive project will take place over the next ten years, subject to available resources, with the Böszörményi Road student residence expected to be completed in about three years.

The complex will include three interconnected buildings offering modern living spaces for over 300 students. The 11,000-square-meter Student Hotel and Learning Center II will blend into its surroundings while providing cultural and community opportunities. The facility will feature single- and double-occupancy rooms, studio and two-room apartments, accessible rooms, and rooms for students with medical needs. The Learning Center II will include 250 study spaces, classrooms, workshop rooms, and research rooms to support students’ academic progress. Plans also include a rooftop terrace and rooftop garden.

Kevin Németh, President of the University of Debrecen Student Union, emphasized that with Debrecen’s economic growth, the city is becoming increasingly international. “In addition to Hungarian students, more and more international students enroll each year. Rising property and rental prices make housing a strategic issue for both students and the university. This announcement shows that the university plans holistically for student support, focusing not only on increasing capacity but also on enhancing quality. Debrecen already has a strong and competitive dormitory system nationally, and these investments will further enhance its appeal and support student community life.”

Deputy Mayor Lajos Barcsa highlighted the link between the city’s economic development and regional growth, noting that student housing plays a key role in the local real estate and rental market. “That is why the university’s newly announced housing strategy is so important and aligns with the city’s housing program.”

Currently, the University of Debrecen operates sixteen dormitories across its six campuses in Debrecen, Hajdúböszörmény, Nyíregyháza, and Szolnok, providing a total of 4,943 student places, with one-quarter reserved for first-year students.

(unideb.hu)