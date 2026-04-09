Eurosystem Consolidated Financial Statement Shows Stable Assets Amid Quarter-End Adjustments

The Eurosystem’s consolidated balance sheet, published on 3 April 2026, reveals total assets of €6.25 trillion. While the overall level of assets has decreased slightly by €29 billion due to transactions over the past week, this has been more than offset by quarter-end adjustments amounting to €120 billion.

Gold and gold receivables remain a key component of the balance sheet, standing at €1.39 trillion, with revaluation adjustments contributing €113 billion to the weekly change. Claims on non-euro area residents denominated in foreign currency total €516.5 billion, including €229.5 billion in receivables from the IMF, while balances with banks and other external assets account for €287 billion. Claims on euro area residents in foreign currency are comparatively smaller at €18.4 billion.

Lending to euro area credit institutions related to monetary policy operations remains an important category, totaling €22.6 billion. This includes €10.8 billion in main refinancing operations and €11.8 billion in longer-term refinancing operations, with minor adjustments in the marginal lending facility. Other claims on euro area credit institutions denominated in euro amount to €18.7 billion, reflecting an increase of €3.3 billion from last week.

Securities held by euro area residents denominated in euro remain the largest single asset category at €3.93 trillion. Of this, €3.59 trillion are securities held for monetary policy purposes, with small movements in other securities. Other notable assets include general government debt (€19.7 billion) and various other assets (€299.8 billion).

On the liabilities side, banknotes in circulation increased by €6.2 billion to €1.62 trillion, while liabilities to euro area credit institutions related to monetary policy operations declined by nearly €31 billion, primarily due to lower deposits. Other liabilities include €206.2 billion owed to euro area residents, €142.8 billion to non-euro area residents in euro, and €17.1 billion to euro area residents in foreign currency. Liabilities to non-euro area residents in foreign currency total €2.9 billion.

Special drawing rights allocated by the IMF remain stable at €174.9 billion, while revaluation accounts continue to reflect significant adjustments, increasing by €114.8 billion. Capital and reserves stand at €21.0 billion.

Overall, the balance sheet reflects the Eurosystem’s ongoing monetary policy operations, with stable asset levels, moderate weekly transaction-related changes, and significant adjustments tied to quarter-end accounting practices. These dynamics illustrate the Eurosystem’s continued role in supporting liquidity, managing monetary policy instruments, and maintaining stability in the euro area financial system.

(ecb.europa.eu)