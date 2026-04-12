Klára Dobrev and the entire leadership of DK resigned after the election defeat

Klára Dobrev Klára and the entire leadership of the Democratic Coalition (DK) have resigned following the party’s election defeat.

Shortly after 10 p.m., Dobrev delivered a public speech in which she took responsibility for the election results. In her statement, she acknowledged the party’s defeat and announced her resignation as party leader. She also confirmed that the full leadership of the DK would step down alongside her.

Dobrev further stated that, according to the results, the Democratic Coalition has failed to secure seats in the National Assembly in the current election, marking a significant setback for the party.

The announcement signals a major leadership transition within one of Hungary’s long-standing opposition parties.