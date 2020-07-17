Government Aims to Strengthen Science, Innovation Outside Budapest

The government aims to strengthen science and innovation in Hungarian cities besides Budapest, László Palkovics, the minister of innovation and technology, said.

Academic life in Hungary is centred heavily around the capital, with two-thirds of all research activity taking place in Budapest or Pest County, Palkovics said during a tour of a knowledge centre operated by the Budapest University of Technology and Economics in Balatonfüred on the shore of Lake Balaton.

This is something the government wants to change, he said, adding that cities like Balatonfüred, Nagykanizsa and Zalaegerszeg, in western Hungary, should take part in the country’s academic and scientific life so that businesses operating there have the same access to knowledge as Budapest and the other “university cities”. The government views universities as “key players in their local innovation ecosystems”, and it is in favour of allowing them set up campuses outside their cities, the minister said.

