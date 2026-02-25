MÁV: Rail traffic at the Southern Railway Station will be suspended for two weekends in March

Due to spring maintenance, rail traffic at Déli Station will be suspended on March 7–8 and March 28–29, MÁV Zrt. announced to MTI on Wednesday.

According to the statement, maintenance of the tracks and equipment at Déli Station will be carried out over the two weekends by around 100 specialists using track maintenance machines, railway vehicles, and specialized machinery chains.

During the work, passenger train services between Déli Station and Kelenföld will not operate. As a result, the schedules of lines serving Déli Station will be significantly modified on March 7–8 and March 28–29. MÁV buses, typically running every 15 minutes between Déli Station and Kelenföld, will assist passengers in traveling along the affected routes.

The company also noted that, even late on Friday before the work begins, some trains will operate on a shortened route terminating at Kelenföld, and a few early Monday trains will also start from Kelenföld.

In addition, the clock change on March 29 will affect some train services, causing later departures from Kelenföld or intermediate stations as trains wait for the time adjustment.

Planned works on the rail network include rail, concrete sleeper, and tie replacement, crushed stone renewal, ballast screening and replacement, as well as switch and track adjustments.

Around 1,500 square meters at the ends of two platforms will be asphalted; parts of the overhead wiring network will be inspected and wires replaced; bridge specialists will examine the tunnel and retaining walls; trees posing a danger to rail traffic will be removed; and passenger areas, stairways, platforms, platform roofs, and furniture will undergo maintenance and thorough cleaning.

The project, costing approximately HUF 150 million, will be financed entirely from MÁV’s own funds, the statement said.

(MTI)