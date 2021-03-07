Warmer weather is to come

Warmer spring weather is expected for the upcoming week; however, in some regions, snowing could hit the country on Wednesday – says the Hungarian Meteorology Service.

Monday will be sunny. The lowest temperatures will be around -7 and 2 Celsius degrees and the highest will be between 7 and 12 Celsius degrees.

Tuesday morning will be cloudy; in the afternoon, sunny weather is expected. At night, the temperatures will be around -8 and 0 Celsius degrees, while during the day, 5 and 10 Celsius degrees are expected.

Wednesday will be sunny, however, in some regions of the country, snow, sleet and rain are expected. The lowest temperatures will be between -6 and 0 Celsius degrees and the highest will be around 5 and 10 Celsius degrees.

On Thursday, the weather will be sunny. At night, there will be -4 and 3 Celsius degrees, while during the day, 6-16 Celsius degrees are expected.

Friday will be rainy. The lowest temperatures will be around 1 and 8 Celsius degrees and the highest will be between 7 and 15 Celsius degrees.

Saturday will be sunny but windy. At night, the temperatures will be around -1 and 5 Celsius degrees, while during the day, 8-15 Celsius degrees are expected.

On Sunday, the weather is expected to be cloudy and rainy. The lowest temperatures will be between -1 and 5 Celsius degrees and the highest will be around 8 and 15 Celsius degrees.