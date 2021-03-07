Discount airline Wizz Air announced opening a new base in Palermo, Italy

The airline will base two Airbus A321 planes at Palermo airport starting June 2021. Along with the establishment of the new Wizz Air base, the airline announced seven new services from Palermo and four other domestic Italian services from Bologna, Brindisi, Pisa, Milan Malpensa, and Catania from June 2021. Seats on the new routes can already be booked on wizzair.com or on the airline’s mobile app.

Wizz Air’s history in Italy dates back to 2004 when the first departed from Bergamo to Katowice. The airline has carried 41 million passengers to and from Italy in the past 17 years. As part of Wizz Air’s expansion, the airline continues to increase its operations in Italy with domestic and international flights. The two Airbus A321 planes will support the operations of 11 new routes connecting the following 10 cities: Basel-Mulhouse-Freiburg (Euroairport), Bologna, London Luton, Milan Malpensa, Pisa, Torino, Treviso, Verona, Brindisi, Cagliari totaling in more than 1,000,000 additional seats on sale from Italy in 2021.

Speaking at a press conference this week, George Michalopoulos, chief commercial officer of Wizz Air said, ”After 17 years of successful operations in Italy, I am delighted to announce our fourth Italian base in Palermo. Today’s announcement underpins our commitment to developing our presence in Italy, and offering more affordable travel opportunities, while maintaining the highest standards of health and safety protocols. ”

“Our state-of-the-art aircraft, as well as our enhanced protective measures, will ensure the best possible sanitary conditions for travelers. Wizz Air operates the youngest and economically most efficient fleet with the lowest environmental footprint in Europe. Wizz Air’s expansion will not only offer more affordable travel opportunities, but will also contribute to the recovery of the local economies and in particular the recovery of the tourism industry,” he added.