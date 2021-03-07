Hungary Records 108 Coronavirus Fatalities, 6,201 More Infections

The number of infections has risen to 466,017, while the death toll has increased to 15,873. The number of recoveries stands at 335,512. There are 114,632 active infections, while hospitals are caring for 7,445 Covid patients, 778 of whom are on ventilators.

The government has imposed new lockdown measures aimed at tackling the rise in infections. Shops, with the exception of grocery stores, pharmacies, drugstores and petrol stations, will be closed and services, with the exception of private health care, suspended between March 8 and 22. Kindergartens and primary schools will be closed from March 8 until April 7. Gyms will also be closed for two weeks, but licenced athletes are allowed to train and compete behind closed doors. Parks will be allowed to stay open and outdoor sports will also be allowed for activities in which people can maintain a safe distance of 1.5 metres.