Get Ready for your Next Negotiation

This is a 12-session program held online over six months with each session running for one hour. Additional and new topics not previously presented by John Graham & American Corner Debrecen in the areas of communication, culture and leadership will be covered.

Date: Thursday (11th March) 17:30 UTC+01–18:30 UTC+01

Link to join: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85428885618…

Meeting ID: 854 2888 5618

Passcode: 075539

Recommended for university students and older with upper intermediate level English and above.

The format will be topic presentation through slides and lecture, while as a participant you can get involved by answering questions via ‘chat’, taking part in polls and discussion and questions at the end.

Participants who fulfill the minimum of 70% of the sessions will receive a certificate.