Residents Are Also Needed in Hospitals

National
Coronavirus
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on Residents Are Also Needed in Hospitals

The government will help hospitals look after Covid patients by redirecting residents, the National Hospital Directorate General told MTI on Saturday.

The announcement highlighted that with the third wave of the coronavirus epidemic, more and more patients are in need of hospital care and the burden on hospitals is increasing. To ensure patient care and the vaccination program, the government is also expanding residents ’participation in emergencies.

They added that residents have so far been redirectable between institutions, but the government decree assigns this task to the national hospital director general. Within this framework, the resident can be assigned to another institution for a total of 44 working days in 12 months. The current government decree also says that from now on, the period of time when a resident is redirected in a hospital will be included in the resident’s vocational training period.

debreceninap.hu

Related Posts

Residents Are Also Needed in Hospitals

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Hungary Records 146 Covid Fatalities, 7,269 More Infections

Kurucz Judit

Hungary Records 108 Coronavirus Fatalities, 6,201 More Infections

Kurucz Judit

Iris Properties

Debrecen, Piac utca - Quiet place in the center

74 m2 flat for sale
33 500 000 Ft

Hajdúsámson

house for sale
60 000 000 Ft

Debrecen, Bem tér - Homey flat in Bem park

64 m2 flat for rent
250 000 Ft

Debrecen, Péterfia utca

5 m2 shop for rent
50 000 Ft

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *