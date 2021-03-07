Residents Are Also Needed in Hospitals

The government will help hospitals look after Covid patients by redirecting residents, the National Hospital Directorate General told MTI on Saturday.



The announcement highlighted that with the third wave of the coronavirus epidemic, more and more patients are in need of hospital care and the burden on hospitals is increasing. To ensure patient care and the vaccination program, the government is also expanding residents ’participation in emergencies.

They added that residents have so far been redirectable between institutions, but the government decree assigns this task to the national hospital director general. Within this framework, the resident can be assigned to another institution for a total of 44 working days in 12 months. The current government decree also says that from now on, the period of time when a resident is redirected in a hospital will be included in the resident’s vocational training period.

debreceninap.hu