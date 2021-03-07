Have You Seen This Man? – Police Need Help

The Debrecen Police Headquarters is looking for the man in the picture, they are investigating the suspicion of vandalism.

According to the available information, the cyclist seen in the picture scratched a parked car on Kolónia Street in Debrecen on February 14th, 2021 at 11 a.m.

In case you know the man or know anything about his whereabouts, please contact the police in person (4. Budai Ézsaiás street) or on any of the following telephone numbers: 112, 06-52/457-040, 06-80/555-111.

debreceninap.hu