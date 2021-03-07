Have You Seen This Man? – Police Need Help

Police
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on Have You Seen This Man? – Police Need Help

The Debrecen Police Headquarters is looking for the man in the picture, they are investigating the suspicion of vandalism.

According to the available information, the cyclist seen in the picture scratched a parked car on Kolónia Street in Debrecen on February 14th, 2021 at 11 a.m.

In case you know the man or know anything about his whereabouts, please contact the police in person (4. Budai Ézsaiás street) or on any of the following telephone numbers: 112, 06-52/457-040, 06-80/555-111.

debreceninap.hu

Related Posts

Have You Seen This Man? – Police Need Help

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Man tries to rob a house in Berettyóújfalu

Bácsi Éva

Yesterday’s reports in Hajdú-Bihar county

Bácsi Éva

Iris Properties

Debrecen, Piac utca - Quiet place in the center

74 m2 flat for sale
33 500 000 Ft

Hajdúsámson

house for sale
60 000 000 Ft

Debrecen, Bem tér - Homey flat in Bem park

64 m2 flat for rent
250 000 Ft

Debrecen, Péterfia utca

5 m2 shop for rent
50 000 Ft

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *