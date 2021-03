Debrecen municipality announced the news.

Based on the government’s decision announced today, and according to the temporary protection measure 111/2021 (III. 6.) on child custody, in all kindergartens maintained by the Debrecen County Municipality, we will take care of the organization of day care, as well as the meals for children during the extraordinary break from 8th March 2021 to 7th April 2021 – they have written.

debreceninap.hu