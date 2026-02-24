A bus and a passenger car collided near Debrecen

A rear-end collision occurred between a local public bus and a passenger car on Tuesday morning on Main Road 48, on the section between Debrecen and Vámospércs.

The accident happened at kilometer marker 15, near Haláp. Professional firefighters from Debrecen were dispatched to the scene. There were forty passengers on the bus, who were transferred to another bus before the emergency crew arrived. Four people were traveling in the car, and they were extricated from the vehicle by paramedics.

The affected section of the main road was temporarily closed in both directions, according to the disaster management authority.