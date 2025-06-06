A new director has been appointed to the Hajdú-Bihar County Disaster Management Directorate: Colonel Károly Gerebenics took the oath

Starting from June 1, 2025, Colonel Károly Gerebenics has been appointed as the head of the Hajdú-Bihar County Disaster Management Directorate. The official inauguration took place on June 3, 2025, in Debrecen, at the county’s local government building. The ceremony was attended by Dr. Zoltán Góra, Firefighter Brigadier General and Director General of the National Directorate General for Disaster Management of the Ministry of Interior, as well as leaders from cooperating and law enforcement agencies.

The ceremony began with the Hungarian national anthem, followed by the introduction of the ministerial decision by Firefighter Colonel Ágnes Vietórisz, Head of the Human Services Department of the Ministry of the Interior’s National Directorate General for Disaster Management. The document was handed over to the new director by Brigadier General Zoltán Góra.

Dr. Góra highlighted that Colonel Károly Gerebenics has been serving professionally for over thirty-five years, with fifteen years spent in disaster management, almost always in leadership positions. Throughout this time, he has continuously proven his competence and expertise. The Director General briefly introduced the Colonel’s professional background, emphasizing key milestones in his career.

After the speeches, Colonel Károly Gerebenics thanked the staff for their trust and requested that they continue to perform their duties with determination, humility, and up-to-date professional knowledge. He stressed the importance of close cooperation with partner organizations and local governments.

Following the speeches, the newly appointed director received the team flag, which represents the organization’s traditions and history, and symbolizes unity, the honor of the profession, and loyalty. The inauguration ceremony ended with the Hungarian national anthem.