People in need waited in long lines for hot meals in Debrecen

A total of 320 portions of rabbit stew were prepared and distributed to people in need in Debrecen last weekend. Long lines formed as people waited for the warm meal, which was cooked by members of the Great Church Men’s Circle.

The rabbit meat was donated by the Hortobágy Landowners’ Hunting Association, led by Ferenc Varga, while the cooking was supervised by József Tóth, according to a post on the social media page of the Debrecen-Nagytemplomi Református Egyházközség.

The Kéretlen Figyelem Debreceni Nők Közéleti Egyesülete also held a food distribution event over the weekend, helping 150 hungry people on Sunday.