The timetable of routes 71 and 71A is changing in Debrecen

DKV Zrt. will modify the schedules of bus routes 71 and 71A from the start of service on Monday, March 2, 2026, in order to better serve travel demand in the North-Western Economic Zone.

From the start of operations on Monday, March 2, the timetable of bus 71 will change in line with the needs of the North-Western Economic Zone. On working days, as well as on public holidays preceding the first working day of the week, a 71 service will depart from Nagyállomás at 10:55 p.m. (22:55).

On working days, the 71A service departing from the North-Western Economic Zone stop will, after the modification, depart at 6:15 a.m. from the Péterfia dűlő stop under route number 71.

The services departing from Nagyállomás at 8:10 a.m., 9:10 a.m., and 11:10 a.m., currently operating as 71A, will in the future run under route number 71.

(DKV)