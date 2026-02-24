Bird ringing demonstration held in Debrecen

The first Nature of Debrecen event of the year took place on February 22, 2026, in the Bird-Friendly Garden of the University of Debrecen’s Böszörményi Road Campus. The three-hour public program welcomed visitors interested in learning more about local bird species and conservation work.

Participants had the opportunity to observe ringed birds up close and gain insight into the process and purpose of bird ringing. The demonstration was led by Máté Tóth, conservation engineer and member of the Green Working Group, who shared professional insights and practical information with attendees.

The event was jointly organized by the Magyar Madártani és Természetvédelmi Egyesület’s Hajdú-Bihar Group and the Debrecen Biodiversity Center.