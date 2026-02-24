Deszka Festival begins today in Debrecen

The Deszka Festival, a celebration of contemporary Hungarian drama, opens with an official ceremony on Tuesday afternoon in Debrecen. The event is being held for the 16th time, the organizers told MTI.

As previously announced, one of the most important showcases of contemporary Hungarian drama will feature a selection of the latest Hungarian-language theatre productions premiered up to September 2025. The program includes performances from repertory theatres, independent companies, and Hungarian theatres beyond the borders on an equal footing.

During the six-day event, audiences can watch 18 performances at the Csokonai Nemzeti Színház and the Vojtina Bábszínház, with offerings for adults, youth, and children alike.

Participating companies include the Katona József Színház, the Miskolci Nemzeti Színház, the Szkéné Színház, 6SZÍN, Dante Casino, and Exit Generáció. Hungarian theatres from beyond Hungary’s borders are represented by the Kolozsvári Állami Magyar Színház and the Kosztolányi Dezső Színház.

As host, the Csokonai National Theatre of Debrecen will present two productions: Portugál and Nem akarok felnőni.

The festival once again includes the görDeszka program for younger audiences, featuring performances by the Vojtina Puppet Theatre, the Budapest Bábszínház, Mesebolt, Ciróka Puppet Theatre, and several youth companies, addressing themes such as relationships, adolescence, and growing up from a contemporary perspective.

The Deszka Festival program also features professional discussions, book launches, and audience meetings. The Csokonai Actors’ Band will give a concert, and a special discussion will be held with director Attila Vidnyánszky Jr., the festival’s guest of honor. Students of the Színház- és Filmművészeti Egyetem will also participate with a performance exam production.