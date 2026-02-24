Air traffic controllers are being recruited in Debrecen

HungaroControl’s nationwide recruitment campaign continues this year, with its second stop in Debrecen.

The company announced that the Hungarian air navigation service provider will welcome visitors at its stand in Forum Debrecen on February 27 and 28. Active air traffic controllers and professionals responsible for the selection process will present the profession and provide details about the training program starting this autumn. The aim of the event is to bring the air traffic controller career path—and the skills required for it—closer to those interested. The most enthusiastic visitors will also be able to test these skills through an interactive game.

Those who visit Forum Debrecen between 9 a.m. and 8 p.m. on February 27 and 28 can meet HungaroControl’s experts in person and learn more about the profession. At the stand, visitors will receive detailed information about the training process and application requirements, and they will have the opportunity to ask questions about the career path in informal discussions.

During the event, visitors can also try a proprietary interactive game designed to demonstrate the skills needed for air traffic control. In the short games, participants control balls on an obstacle course using a physically tiltable tablet. Through the specially developed application, up to four players can compete simultaneously. The game allows participants to test skills such as divided attention, spatial awareness, and reaction time.

The Debrecen event is part of a nationwide recruitment campaign in which HungaroControl promotes the air traffic controller career path in several cities. Applications for the training program starting in autumn are open until March 15. Detailed information about the selection process and application procedure is available on HungaroControl’s official careers website.

About HungaroControl Zrt.

HungaroControl Zrt., a state-owned company employing more than 800 people, provides air traffic control services in Hungarian airspace and, at NATO’s request, in the upper airspace over Kosovo. The company is also responsible for training air traffic control personnel and conducts research and development in air navigation. Ownership rights are exercised by the Ministry for National Economy.

Photo: HungaroControl