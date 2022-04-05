John Legend canceled his concert in Budapest in June

John Legend’s summer concert in Budapest is canceled. The June 30 performance of the multiple Grammy-winning soul R&B performer, which would have been in the Sports Arena, is delayed due to the Ukrainian-Russian war.



The tour would have started from Kyiv via Poland and Hungary to Western Europe. The current war situation does not allow this to be achieved, so the concert in Budapest will be missed as well, the organizer Green Stage Production told MTI on Monday.

As it was written, the tickets redeemed will be redeemed. John Legend, 43, has made seven albums so far. The artist, who started out as a prodigy, worked with Kanye West at the beginning of her career, and later with Alicia Keys, Twista, and Janet Jackson.

His very first studio album, Get Lifted, released in 2004, was a huge success and won him three Grammy Awards: the record sold more than three million copies worldwide. The album Once Again came out in 2006, followed by Evolver for two years, and then in 2010 with Roots Wake Up !, with two more Grammys.

A year after the 2013 album Love in the Future, he also won an Oscar for his song Common with Glory in Selma and then an Emmy for his performance in the 2018 production of Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert. His latest album, Bigger Love, was released in 2020.

MTI