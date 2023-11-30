Civaqua: Tisza water has arrived in Debrecen – picture gallery

Thanks to the first phase of the Civaqua program, the water of the Tisza now nourishes the natural values of Debrecen. Mayor László Papp, deputy mayor Ákos Balázs and István Láng, director general of the National Water Directorate General, reported on the details on November 28, 2023.

It is of historical importance that the first phase of the Civaqua program has become an integral part of the life of Debrecen. It is our shared responsibility to leave our children a world in a better condition than the one we took over – declared László Papp. As he said, Debrecen is today one of the cities with the largest forest cover in the country, but it also has huge green surfaces in terms of Europe, and from the point of view of the long-term sustainability and protection of these green surfaces, what was realized within the framework of this investment is extremely important.

Debrecen has done a lot both locally and globally and will continue to do so in the future for the protection of our environment and for sustainability, said the mayor. He noted that the city implements or has implemented many programs focusing on environmental protection in recent years. – One of the biggest challenges of the 21st century is green energy, and we have also become decisive in terms of its storage. Debrecen makes its mark both globally and locally

– he underlined.

He emphasized that the first phase of the Civaqua program has been completed, but at the level of planning, the program has already moved forward in order to be able to solve the water supply of the Nagyerdő, and then the forests, Fancskai and Vekeri tó. – One of our most important efforts is to strengthen the green programs and to make these developments even more colorful and popular with welfare developments – he added.

The water of the Tisza reaches the headwaters of the Tócó through a pressurized system through the Keleti main channel, which is relatively energy-intensive. That is why we are grateful to the government for dedicating a very significant development resource to Debrecen for the development of solar power plants in the July government decision. In cooperation with the National Directorate General of Water, we would like to use this source for the sustainability of the system to implement a development that, with the help of a solar power plant, will be able to ensure the energy-efficient and sustainable operation of this system

– he highlighted.

Deputy Mayor Ákos Balázs said that Debrecen is a city where traditions are present in many areas of life. As he said, Debrecen is not only a guarded city but also a “guard city of nature conservation”. He noted that the Future of Debrecen movement was created in order to make the city greener and more sustainable, and the Civaqua program is the flagship of these efforts, which is very well marked by the fact that a fifty-year-old dream will come true with its implementation.

Speaking about the future, István Láng, the Director General of the National Directorate General of Water Affairs, said that the second schedule for the water replacement of the Great Forest is ready at the licensing plan level, and the next stage up to the Erdőpuszta lakes has been completed at the study plan level.

(Debrecen City Hall)