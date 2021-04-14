Tiny Beauties in the Botanical Collection

Native to the Middle East, Tulipa humilis is a low-growing bulbous perennial you can plant in rockeries, window boxes, flower beds, and groups for a gorgeous result.

A species with a great diversity of colors, it has pink, red, mauve and even white variants. What makes the flowers especially nice to look at is that their throat has an entirely different shade from that of their petals.

Like with other bulbous plants, make sure that you only prune their old leaves and flowers when they have fully turned dry and yellow in order to maximize the amount of nutrients regained by the bulb for next year’s bloom.

Come check out our low-growing beauties in the rockery by the zoo entrance after we reopen.

Debrecen Zoo and Amusement Park