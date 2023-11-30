The energetic modernization of the Old Town Hall in Debrecen was realized with EU funding

Debrecen County Municipality received HUF 2,704,134,221 in non-refundable support for the implementation of the project “Energetic modernization of the Old Town Hall building” of the EU Territorial and Urban Development Operative Program.

The aim of the project is the energy modernization of the building complex between Sas utca, Városháza utca and Piac utca in the building complex of Debrecen County Municipality, which performs a public administrative function, and is under monument protection, the institution’s more efficient use of energy and the reduction of its carbon dioxide emissions, the city administration announced.

During the energetic renovation of the building complex, it was necessary to involve a heritage preservation specialist to determine the thermal insulation technology and to design the new doors and windows, in order to ensure that the renovation of the protected building was carried out in an appropriate manner from both an energetic and a heritage preservation point of view.

During the renovation of the building, we paid a lot of attention to ensure that it fits the historical aspects and commemorates the building’s role in national history

– Mayor László Papp wrote on his Facebook page.

As part of the project, the external facade and roof structure of the Sas Street building were renovated, its doors and windows were replaced, and heat-insulated windows were installed. The fossil energy carrier-based heat generating equipment was modernized, as well as the related heating systems were renovated. The building complex’s outdoor and indoor lighting systems, as well as its central ventilation and air conditioning system, were modernized. During the process, energy-saving light sources were installed instead of the outdated lighting system.

The construction works of the project were carried out by Hajdu-Alu Építőipari és Fémszerektgyártó Zrt. According to the enterprise contract, the deadline available until the completion of construction was 18 months from the handover of the construction site on March 10, 2022, i.e. September 10, 2023, after which a maximum of 30 days were available to complete the successful technical handover procedure. The technical handover was concluded on October 6, 2023.

