The Borostyán Med Hotel in Nyíradony, which burned down in October 2021, was completely renovated

The hotel is slowly being completed and our guests can take possession of it again – Borostyán Medhotel announced the good news on its Facebook page.

We can remember that the hotel built in Nyíradony-Tamásipustán burned down almost two years ago. The huge fire was brought under control within hours, and the hotel became a pile of rubble.

The hotel’s management announced almost immediately that the building would be renovated, according to their latest post, only one week is left, before guests can arrive.

The forced renovation was necessary, improvements were also made:

The hotel became a new level higher, and rooms with balconies were also created. The building was expanded with new rooms, the suite on the first floor was renovated, and additional suites were built. The indoor wellness department was expanded. A new swimming pool with a slide awaits the children, and a new thermal water pool for the adults, which is connected to the already popular outdoor thermal water pool. A terrace for 300 people and a terrace for 200 people has been completed. A new conference room is available to corporate partners.

(Debreceni Nap)