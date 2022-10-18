The Borostyán Med Hotel in Nyíradon burned down a year ago – this is what it looks like now

In October 2021, the Borostyán Med Hotel in Nyíradon caught fire and burned down. The huge fire was brought under control within hours, and the hotel became a pile of rubble.

Now, however, we can witness a fantastic rebirth – the hotel’s Facebook post reveals.

It has been exactly 1 year since the roof structure of our hotel fell victim to the fire. We cannot put into words what a tragedy this was for us. Recovering from the initial shock and reading the many supportive and encouraging messages, the owner of our hotel was not only committed to the renovation of Borostyán Med Hotel but also decided to expand the building.

– they write, adding that their room capacity has been increased and their wellness department will also be enlarged.

debreceninap.hu