This is how the renovation of the Csokonai Theater is progressing

The renovation of the Csokonai Theater building in Debrecen is progressing at a good pace, the works have reached the 75 percent completion level, the mayor of Debrecen announced on Friday at the site.

During the tour of the building, László Papp told journalists that the restoration of the listed gallery, the decorative painting of the stucco around the chandelier above the auditorium, the restoration of the facade painting and the statues, the renovation of the orchestra pit and the mechanical engineering have been completed.

The auditorium is currently being parqueted and then wallpapered, the new entrance is paved, and the paving in front of the building is being done, he added.

The mayor reminded him that the complete renovation started in September 2020 and will last until the summer of 2023, the total investment value is HUF 9.6 billion.

After the renovation, 609 permanent and 66 temporary seats with a full view of the stage will welcome visitors, while previously there were 540 seats in the auditorium, but only 350 seats had a full view of the stage, he explained.

He added that modern stage, lighting, and sound technology solutions were used and installed. He highlighted the nationally unique, 13-meter-diameter, two-ring revolving stage, the elements of which will be able to rotate simultaneously, in two directions, and at different speeds.

As a novelty, three outdoor LED walls will be part of the renovated building, the mayor said after touring the building.

debreceninap.hu

Photos: Facebook/László Papp