The Szalók utca bus stop on Sámsoni út will be closed from 7:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 28, until closing time on Sunday, December 31.

According to the DKV, it is not possible to build a temporary stop, therefore bus routes 11, 19, 19H, 23, 23Y, 25Y, 125Y and 92 will run without touching the stop until the works are completed.

The company thanks passengers for their understanding and patience.