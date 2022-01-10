According to László Papp, theater renovation works in Debrecen are progressing well

The theater renovation works are progressing well in Debrecen, where the two most modern theaters in the country are being prepared, the mayor of Cívisváros said at a press conference at the Csokonai Theater building under renovation.

László Papp said that the construction area was handed over to the contractor in September 2020, the renovation is currently more than 40 percent complete, and the works will be completed in 2023.

The 160-year-old building of the Csokonai Theater will be completely renovated inside and out: in addition to the exterior facade, the renovation of the ceilings, the replacement of the doors and windows, new mechanical elements will be installed, the electrical network will be replaced and the galleries will be rebuilt, the mayor said.

Regarding the latter, he noted that previously there were 500 seats in the building, of which only 350 were full-fledged, from which the entire stage could be seen. The conversion will create 600 permanent, full-size seats, but can also accommodate an additional 66 seats if needed, from which the entire stage will also be visible.

Péter Gemza, the director of the Csokonai Theater, added: the former support columns have been removed from the auditorium, which obstructed the view, the air technology in the auditorium and the stage lighting will be renewed, but the revolving stage will also be transformed. They are incorporating a double, so-called ring rotor, which can rotate in both directions and also allows for special scenery, the color director explained.

László Papp said to the interest of MTI that the Csokonai Theater will be renewed from more than HUF 9.6 billion, the investment will be implemented entirely from central government funds within the framework of the Modern Cities program and the Debrecen 2030 program. The nearly HUF 6 billion investment of the Csokonai Forum, formerly referred to as the Latinovits Theater, will be completed by the first half of 2022, and the Csokonai Theater Company can start the new season there. And a year later, the audience is already waiting in both renovated theater buildings in Debrecen, the mayor added.

