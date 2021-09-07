The renovation of the Csokonai Theater in Debrecen has been going on for a year

The renovation of the Csokonai Theater started in September 2020. The works can be relied on by the government for HUF 6.3 billion. This is not the total amount yet, as the Debrecen 2030 development project will support the theater with an additional HUF 2.5 billion. Since then, the mayor of Debrecen has repeatedly emphasized that the work is progressing well. He did the same a day ago. Let’s see what the Csokonai Theater looks like in September 2021.

The works are constantly taking place in the Csokonai Theater, the renovation is progressing at a good pace – writes László Papp, Mayor of Debrecen, in his community entry.

Demolition and construction work has been completed in its entirety. The reinforced concrete structure of the revolving stage and the auditorium was completed, and the galleries were rebuilt. They are already working on the lower engineering stands and a cord floor above the stage is being built. The contractor has started plastering work and the interior doors will be installed soon.

According to the first news, the complete renovation of the Csokonai Theater building will be completed in 2023.

