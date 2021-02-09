150 people are working every day to ensure that the renovation of the Csokonai Theater proceeds according to plan, and that the city and the company can greet the historic building in a new light as soon as possible, the mayor of Debrecen said on his Facebook page.

According to László Papp, the renovation of the Csokonai Theater is progressing at a great pace, 90 percent of the demolition works have been completed. The restoration is carried out with great care by the specialists under the archeological supervision provided by the Déri Museum.

In parallel, construction began under the auditorium, the porch and the stage, and the floor.