The theme park in the Big Forest will be renovated

The public procurement procedure of the Sziget-blue theme park has been successfully completed, so we have the contractor for the investment. We are making the Ötholdas Pagony twice as large and with twice as many games, said László Papp, the mayor of Debrecen.

According to the plans, a mini-city will be created following Magda Szabó’s fairy tale novel Island-Blue. As part of the investment, a four-season pavilion will also be built, so it will be possible to spend an entire day in the park.

The investment was announced in May 2021. We also recommend our article at the time, which reveals more details about the grandiose designs and a number of visual designs.

debreceninap.hu