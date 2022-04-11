Robot serves guests in a well-known confectionery in Debrecen

A friendly, intelligent robot went to work in confectionery on Úrrétje Street on April 6th. It is intended to assist the work of waiters. Thus, the qualified service staff has more time to communicate with the guests, to take on individual needs and orders – writes Szőke Cukrászda on its community page.

The company points out that robots are not intended to take people’s jobs.

On the contrary, skilled workers who have migrated from hospitality are being replaced by Ketty, a friendly large-screen robot server. A video of the operation of the newcomer has also been posted.

debrecenianp.hu

Photo: Szőke Cukrászda