The National Swimming Championships will be held in Debrecen in April

Between April 20 and 23, the Debrecen Sports Swimming Pool will once again host Szerencsejáték Zrt. – CXXIV. for the National Swimming Championships, the Debrecen Sports Center has announced.

Just over two months before the World Water Championships in Budapest, the swimmers will start the race with no less than the right to start the Hungarian World Championships, which, as a World Cup qualifier, is sure to bring exciting battles.

Preliminary races starting from 9 am can be attended free of charge, while tickets to the finals (5 pm) cost HUF 990.

debreceninap.hu