Peace was proclaimed in Debrecen at the crossroads on Flower Sunday – photos

Believers and those interested were invited to a joint church and city celebration, consecration, crusade and concerts on Flower Sunday in Debrecen.

The Reformed Bishop Károly Fekete called it a great pleasure to organize the Flower Sunday procession, which was held online only for two years due to the coronavirus epidemic. At the same time, as he said, it is a great sadness that because of the Russo-Ukrainian war, we now have to pray for peace.

“The bishops of Oradea and Debrecen came together to pray to the Lord God to end this war as soon as possible.”

Károly Fekete told MTI.

The Greek Catholic Archbishop-Metropolitan of Kocsis added: the real message of Flower Sunday is that although Christ suffered severe suffering, it brought us peace through it.

“Only Christ can bring peace (…), ceasefire negotiations do not bring peace, only Christ can bring peace, so we must turn to him”

– the archbishop metropolitan referred to the Russo-Ukrainian war.

The Reformed Bishop István Csűry of the Royal Pass said that with the sectarian cooperation I would like to achieve that “the Hungarian community should be a vigilant, strong community that can always answer current questions”.

According to the Greek Catholic Bishop of Oradea, Virgil Bercea, there is a great need for Christian unions to unite after the pandemic and during the war. He added that this alliance also calls on others to seek and follow unity.

In his speech, László Böcskei, Bishop of the Roman Catholic County of Oradea, remembered Veronica, who was giving Jesus a shawl at the crossroads to alleviate her suffering.

“How important it is that we can still give each other a shawl, a shawl of compassion, brotherhood and love, especially to those who bear the horrors of war and flee from it.”

– said the bishop, then added, “but not only to them, but also to those suffering near us, to the lonely, to the orphans, to the sick, and to give them Veronica’s scarf in brotherhood and love.”

The Roman Catholic Bishop of Debrecen-Nyíregyháza, Ferenc Palánki, asked God to

“Increase the faith of those who hope in you, listen to our praying prayers that we will bring forth the flowering branches before the triumphant king of Christ today, by which he will bring forth the fruit of good deed.”

After the consecration, the crusade started from the Great Church to St. Anne’s Cathedral. The flower Sunday programs ended with church concerts in Debrecen.

debreceninap.hu

Photos: MTI / Attila Balázs