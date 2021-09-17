László Papp summed up this year’s tourist season: success

Debrecen and its region were the third most popular tourist destination this summer. After the improvement of epidemiological data, the reopening of the country and the resumption of tourism, the traditional major events and festivals in Debrecen, as well as the events of the city’s cultural institutions and tourist attractions, offered a meaningful recreation for tourists in the summer of 2021.

The summer recalled the pre-epidemic periods and numbers for tourism. Tourism is in a resurgent phase in Debrecen.

In terms of the number of guest nights, we produced an increase of more than 11 percent compared to 2020. Back then, that number was 132,000 here in Debrecen. In 2021, for the three summer months, the number of guest nights exceeded 147,000

– informed Mayor László Papp at a press conference.

According to the mayor, the hotels in Debrecen operated in the vast majority with a full house or a nearly full house during this period, as the summer was a program cavalcade. Cultural programs, international and domestic sports events, gastro festivals alternated. As a result, more than 387 thousand people took part in various programs at the events in Debrecen. The program cavalcade, the series of festivals, greatly contributed to the successful end of the tourism season in Debrecen.

There is basically no foreign tourist presence in these numbers. It will be a very important step forward if new flights are launched during September-October. Destinations that are valuable to us from a tourist point of view should reopen, so we hope that the flight to Tel Aviv, Moscow and then to Kiev will further strengthen, especially in 2022, the tourist season.

– said László Papp.

The sector, which is a really vulnerable sector in the epidemic situation, was also able to strengthen its hospitality. Several restaurants in downtown Debrecen have opened their doors in recent months.

Aquaticum Debrecen Beach also closed a successful season. Last year we were able to count 161 thousand visitors, this year almost 173 thousand people visited the beach in the three months it was open and operational.

We were able to be open every day from May 15th until September 12th. We have implemented many developments that have resulted in a significant improvement and expansion in service quality compared to last year. The number of guests arriving with the Debrecen Card also increased significantly. 97.8% of the guests arriving at the beach were domestic guests

– highlighted Lajos Fazekas, managing director of Aquaticum Debrecen Kft.

Tourists will be assisted by professionals from the new Tourinform office, which opened on March 1, 2021, from arrival to departure.

Diána Széles, the deputy mayor responsible for tourism in Debrecen, spoke about wanting to reduce seasonality in tourism in Debrecen, and because of the epidemic situation, they should focus on countries where the vaccination program is better and where they can bring tourists. Such are the Slovak and Polish regions.

Debrecen City Hall Press