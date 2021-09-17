Local day tickets from Debrecen can be purchased in the MÁV application

From Wednesday, local day tickets for Debrecen can also be purchased in the MÁV application, MÁV-Start and DKV Debreceni Közlekedési Zrt. have concluded a cooperation agreement on this, the railway company announced.

The price of a local day ticket in Debrecen is HUF 1,200, and it entitles you to an unlimited number of trips on the entire route of all local transport vehicles operated by DKV on the day indicated on it.

MÁV’s mobile application, which has more than 750,000 users, was expanded last summer with the Regional and City Tickets menu item, in which 24- and 72-hour day tickets and season tickets can be redeemed in Szeged, as well as Volánbusz in Székesfehérvár, Nagykanizsa, Zalaegerszeg, Siófok, Pálpalot Leases for local bus services in Szolnok, Eger, Nyíregyháza, Szombathely and Békéscsaba. The MÁV application is developed by the MÁV Service Center based on the railway company’s own internal resources.

The goal of the MÁV-Volán Group is to introduce a unified timetable, which means a coordinated timetable offer, by 2022, and to ensure that passengers can use public transport services on a common rental and ticketing interface. The provision of local bus and other public transport tickets and passes on the surfaces of MÁV-Start fits into this concept – read in the announcement of MÁV-Start Zrt.

debreceninap.hu