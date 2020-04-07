Operative Board warns Budapest residents against going out

Hungary’s central taskforce in charge of coordinating the fight against the coronavirus epidemic has warned Budapest residents to observe restrictions on leaving their homes in order to slow down the spread of the new virus.

Róbert Kiss, a member of the board’s emergency centre and a senior police officer, said “with the advent of warm weather more and more residents tend to violate the rules”, adding that on Sunday alone the police warned 574 violators, imposing 24 fines and launching 16 legal proceedings.

Allowing public parking free of charge across the country as of Monday serves the goal of reducing the use of public transport in a bid to slow the spread of the virus, the chief medical officer, Cecília Müller, told the same press conference. She 522,000 face masks have been distributed in the health-care sector.

