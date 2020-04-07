78% pleased with government measures

Fully 78% of respondents in the latest Nézőpont survey said they were satisfied with the government’s measures to prevent the novel coronavirus from spreading, the pollster said.

Fully 70% of respondents in Budapest were also of the same opinion. The figures “reflect strong confidence in the health system”, with 80% saying that the government was doing a good job. Fully 74% said they were satisfied with the work of teachers giving classes online, and 70% expressed the same opinion about the central team in charge of coordinating the fight against the epidemic. Altogether 25% said they were disappointed with the opposition, and 58% were satisfied with politicians of the ruling parties, Nézőpont said.

MTI