Orbán: NATO will protect us if we are ready to defend ourselves

Viktor Orbán is first asked about refugees from Ukraine by Katalin Nagy, host of Kossuth Radio show. We are seeing the beginning of the crisis starting in Ukraine, the refugees are typically coming from inside Ukraine and there are people from Hungary, Ukraine, and third countries.

According to the Prime Minister, Hungary is a refuge for refugees and thus the Hungarian government has a lot of responsibilities. National security preparedness is important to prepare for the spread of the war within Ukraine.

“We also have humanitarian responsibilities. It is too early to talk about statistics, but we can see that many people go to another country, non-Ukrainian or Hungarian refugees typically travel home, but many also stay in Hungary, ”said the Prime Minister.

We can stand the expense of refugees for three months

The prime minister said that refugees can keep their spending for three months, after which they have to take their place in Hungarian society. The Hungarian state provides all help to get a job, Viktor Orbán added.

We are interested in peace

If we have to talk, we can always count on Brussels, but it is the nation-states who act. I don’t know what’s going on in Brussels, but if we waited, very serious conditions would develop at the border, said Viktor Orbán. Brussels has not given a penny for migratory pressure, so let us solve it ourselves, the prime minister explained. We are interested in peace, Viktor Orbán stated.

NATO will protect us when we are ready to defend ourselves

According to Orbán, a major event took place in Germany, because with the development of the army there, Europe will change completely. Germany is being re-armed now, the missing German force has been replaced by the Americans, a weak man will not get peace, he added.

No one will risk their lives to protect others. NATO will protect us when we are ready to defend ourselves. If we do not prepare for such a conflict, it will not work later. We started on time, Orbán said.

We need to start preparing in time

The prime minister said that Hungary had implemented a schedule after 2010, but it was not the construction of the army that was most important. Improving the situation of families, pensions and the economy was important, followed by migration. After that, the development of the army began, he stressed.

Hungary cannot be in trouble, only in one case,

if we lose our sanity and drift into this war, then there will be trouble. Then, out of our own bullshit and stupidity, there will be no NATO that can protect us

– he added.

Arms transport would turn Transcarpathia into a military target

We are in a very difficult situation, so we need strategic peace, ”the prime minister said. Everyone is upset about the war. In a situation like this, it’s easy to make mistakes, so you shouldn’t make any hasty decisions. I see that the left is on the side of the war because what they want will take us into the war, said Viktor Orbán.

According to the prime minister, arms transfers would turn Transcarpathia into a military target. It is not possible to please our Western friends with a statement, ”he added.

The most important thing in this conflict is the peace and security of the Hungarians, the Prime Minister concluded.

debreceninap.hu