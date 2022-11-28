Erste Bank is holding a four-day bank break

Erste Bank Hungary observes a bank break for four days, the changes between December 1, 2022, at 10:00 p.m. and December 4, 2022, at 12:00 a.m. will not significantly affect retail customers, in their case card purchases and cash withdrawals are available, the financial institution announced on its website.

The financial institution has already indicated that it will take over the customers of Commerzbank Zrt. on the first of December and that its services will therefore be available in a limited way at the beginning of December.

Commerzbank Zrt customers will have limited access to some services on the last day of November, and will not be able to make transactions on the first and second of December. After that, they will not be able to access the electronic channels until midnight on December 4, and they will not be able to use their old company cards after six in the afternoon on November 30.

The new Erste Bank Hungary corporate cards of Commerzbank Zrt.’s customers will be activated in the afternoon on December 2, and they will then be used for purchases and cash withdrawals.

Erste Bank Hungary accepts and credits incoming transfers even during bank holidays, and customers will see them on December 5.

Erste Bank Hungary branches will be closed on Friday, December 2, and the company will also observe a bank holiday the following weekend. The online services of Erste Bank Hungary’s retail customers will not be significantly affected by this. Still, for non-immediate and group transfers, and currency conversions, among other things, they can expect slower-than-usual performance.

In the case of corporate customers, the online channels will not be available during the bank holidays either, but the cards will still be able to be used for purchases and cash withdrawals.

From December 5, all former customers of Commerzbank Zrt. and Erste Bank Hungary will have unlimited access to Erste Bank Hungary’s usual range of services.

The bank recommends to its corporate customers that the transfers planned for the beginning of December (such as the payment of wages) be initiated by 4:00 p.m. on the first of December so that they are completed the same day.

The retail customers of Erste Bank Hungary will not be significantly affected by the IT works associated with the takeover. The online services (George App, George Web) will remain available, and the pensions and family support benefits due on December 2 will arrive in the accounts on the same day, at the usual time. Group direct debits scheduled for December 2, permanent and pre-specified transfers, however, will be completed on December 5, while international outgoing transfers, currency transfers, and conversions may be completed later than usual. The immediate transfer and currency exchange related to the securities account will not be available on George App and George Web, the direct currency exchange on TeleBank, as well as the George Store and Erste Store, Erste Bank Hungary informed.

MTI

Photo: Yvette Frank