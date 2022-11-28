The Hungarian Swimming Association also signed a cooperation agreement with the University of Debrecen

The Hungarian Swimming Association (MÚSZ) has entered into cooperation agreements with eight universities, with which they assist in the selection and development of instructors participating in the Swimming Nation Program.

At the Hungarian Swimming Association’s press conference on Friday, Sándor Wladár, the organization’s president, said that this is a unique agreement in the history of Hungarian sports.

“We don’t need apparent measures, but real cooperation. It is necessary to keep pace with the modern world, the established economic situation, and energy prices. Only a well-functioning mutual work can lead to results”

– stated Wladár, who reminded him that the program, which was dreamed up in 2018 and created with state support, is currently taking place in twenty cities with approximately 20,000 children and 230 teachers.

Previously, the experts involved the representatives of the relevant ministry responsible for education and sports policy, and the specialist proposals formulated by them were incorporated into the program.

Sándor Wladár emphasized that even in the economic situation caused by the energy crisis, the operation of 77 swimming pools was saved, thanks to which, according to the plans, 46,000 children can be included in the program from next September, and they want to increase this number to 100,000 within a few years.

The Hungarian Swimming Association’s president highlighted the role of the five-time Olympic champion Krisztina Egerszegi, who was convinced to become the program’s ambassador, and since then she has been visiting the capital and rural locations every week, from which she regularly prepares valuable reports.

At the press conference on Friday, the Hungarian Swimming Association concluded an agreement with eight universities, at the ceremonial signing the University of Szeged, Eötvös Loránd University, the University of Debrecen, the Hungarian University of Physical Education and Sports Science, the University of Pécs, the University of Nyíregyház, the Károly Eszterházy Catholic University of Eger and the Győr Representatives of István Széchenyi University signed the contract.

MTI

Photo: Sándor Wladár is the president of the Hungarian Swimming Association (MÚSZ) (b5), next to him is captain Csaba Sós (j5) at the signing of the cooperation agreement between the association and eight universities in Budapest, at the Hilton Hotel on November 25, 2022. From left to right: Imre Hamar, Vice-Rector of Eötvös Loránd University, Klára Gellén, Vice-Rector of the University of Szeged, Károly Pető, Vice-Rector of the University of Debrecen, Tamás Sterbenz, Rector of the Hungarian University of Physical Education and Sports Sciences, Sándor Wladár, Csaba Sós, Ferenc Jakab, University of Pécs István János, Vice Chancellor of Nyíregyházi University, Zoltán Váczy Kálmán, Vice Chancellor of Eszterházy Károly Catholic University and Eszter Lukács, Vice President of International Strategy of István Széchenyi University. The agreement helps the selection and development of instructors participating in the Swimming Nation Program. MTI/Zsolt Szigetváry