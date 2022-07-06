Gergő Jeremiás is Leaving Loki

The young professional is leaving Debrecen and will become the coach of NB II Szentlőrinc.

 

Gergő Jeremiás, who previously worked in the professional staff of the senior team and was recently entrusted with the management of the NB III team, will not continue his career in Debrecen, reports dvsc.hu.

In 2021, he led Loki in two NB I matches as acting head coach. Now he feels that new challenges await him.
Thank you very much to DVSC for the trust and the opportunity, I learned a lot during my time here. My coaching career has now reached another milestone, I see the work in Szentlőrinc as a new, nice challenge, Gergő Jeremías told the site.

